The incident happened at 5.47pm on Tuesday (April 30) at a house on St John’s Crescent.

Five men and one woman climbed onto a roof at the back of the building and tried to force a window open.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

They then ran off towards St John’s Road, then possibly onto Crab Lane.

The woman has medium-length brown hair, is aged 30-40, and was wearing a black jumper, grey jeans, and white and pink trainers.

One of the men has short brown hair, is in his early 20s, and was wearing a pair of grey joggers, a grey jumper and a grey puffer jacket with grey shoes.

Another man has short brown hair, is in his early 20s, and was wearing a black jumper.

And one of the men has short black hair with a skin fade on the side, is aged mid-20s to 30 and was wearing a grey Under Armour quarter zip top with grey shorts, white socks and white trainers.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV footage, then you should get in touch with the police.

You can email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Ellen Cooper.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.