North Yorkshire Police launch investigation into attempted burglaries at properties in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a number of attempted burglaries in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents happened at 11.25pm on Friday, March 14 and 1.10am on Wednesday, March 19 in the Bachelor Gardens area of Bilton.

They involved a male suspect attempting to enter a property on two separate occasions by trying the door handle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the suspect described as white, male and dressed in dark clothing, including a dark jacket with a hood and a small logo on the left breast.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a number of attempted burglaries at properties in the Bachelor Gardens area of Bilton in Harrogate

"He was also wearing gloves and a balaclava.”

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC285.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046377 when providing any details regarding the incident.