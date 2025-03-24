North Yorkshire Police launch investigation into attempted burglaries at properties in Harrogate
The incidents happened at 11.25pm on Friday, March 14 and 1.10am on Wednesday, March 19 in the Bachelor Gardens area of Bilton.
They involved a male suspect attempting to enter a property on two separate occasions by trying the door handle.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the suspect described as white, male and dressed in dark clothing, including a dark jacket with a hood and a small logo on the left breast.
"He was also wearing gloves and a balaclava.”
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC285.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046377 when providing any details regarding the incident.