North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following violent incident involving group of young women in Harrogate town centre
The incident happened at approximately 7.50pm on Friday, May 16, at the junction of Station Parade and Bower Road, and involved a group young women.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about witnesses to the incident and any CCTV footage from nearby buildings.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Jack Young.
Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250088200 when providing any details regarding the incident.