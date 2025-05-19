North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following violent incident involving group of young women in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th May 2025, 12:02 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an incident of violence in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at approximately 7.50pm on Friday, May 16, at the junction of Station Parade and Bower Road, and involved a group young women.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about witnesses to the incident and any CCTV footage from nearby buildings.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are appealing for information and witnesses following an incident of violence involving a group young women at the junction of Station Parade and Bower Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Jack Young.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250088200 when providing any details regarding the incident.

