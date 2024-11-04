North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following two-in-one burglary at property in Harrogate district
The incident happened between 2.30am and 4.30am on Friday (November 1) at a house on Roecliffe Drive in Minskip.
The suspect entered the property and took the keys to a black Land Rover Range Rover which has then been stolen from the driveway.
At this time, officers believe the suspect is a white male, wearing a grey tracksuit, white trainers and a beanie hat.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, then you should get in touch.
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240199433 when providing any details regarding the incident.