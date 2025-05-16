North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following suspected arson attack at property in Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a suspected arson attack at a property in Boroughbridge.

The police were called just after 11pm last night (Thursday, May 15) to reports of a fire at an address on Springfield Grove.

Officers attended along with fire crews and the ambulance service.

Nobody was in the property at the time of the incident.

Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is now believed that the fire was started deliberately.

The fire is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident that witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage or Ring doorbell footage.”

A cordon remains in place at the scene to allow investigation work to continue.

Officers believe that this is an isolated incident and have increased high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250087306 when providing any details regarding the incident.