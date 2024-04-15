North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following road traffic collision on major road in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at around 8.50am on Thursday (April 11) on Skipton Road, with the junction of St John’s Road.

It is alleged that a red coloured hatchback, with a female driver, collided with the rear of a white coloured Citroen Berlingo.

If you have any information, including any CCTV, Ring doorbell or dashcam footage, that could help the police with their investigation, then you should get in touch with the police.

You can email [email protected]