North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following road rage incident at junction in Harrogate
The incident happened at the junction of Springfield Avenue and Ripon Road at around 2.45pm on August 22.
The victim was shouted and sworn at by a male driving a Black Corsa, who was also using excessive use of the car horn.
If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including if you heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240152663 when providing any information regarding the incident.