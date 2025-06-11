North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following rise in graffiti-related incidents in Knaresborough
The incidents happened overnight between Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June in a number of locations across the town.
The police have confirmed vandalism at several prominent locations, including Thomas the Baker, Knaresborough Castle, and the bus stop near King James’s School.
Nichola Shearing, PCSO at North Yorkshire Police, said: “If you have any information, or saw anything suspicious regarding the latest incidents, please contact myself.
"We are also looking for any CCTV footage in the area.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.