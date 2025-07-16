North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following multiple burglaries overnight at properties in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a number of burglaries overnight at properties across the city of Ripon.
Overnight on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 July, two properties in Aislabie Garth were entered.
This follows three burglaries in Ripon the night before.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “This is obviously very concerning, and it appears our suspects are walking around the city trying to open anything – from cars to sheds and even houses – looking for anything unlocked or insecure.”
“Please ensure that your vehicles and property are fully secure.”