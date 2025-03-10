North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following hit-and-run incident in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a hit-and-run incident at a car park in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at approximately 2.25pm on Tuesday, February 25 when a car was hit by another vehicle in the car park at the rear of Specialized Concept Store.

The silver Mercedes was parked unattended at the time and was allegedly hit by a green Range Rover.

The male driver did not stop or leave any details.

If you have any information, including any CCTV or dashcam footage capturing the incident that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in touch.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250036015 when providing any details regarding the incident.