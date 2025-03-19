North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following hit-and-run at Knaresborough retail park
The incident happened on Wednesday, March 12 at St James Retail Park when a blue Porsche collided with another car.
The driver left without providing details to the owner of the car they hit.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 319.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250046852 when providing any details regarding the incident.