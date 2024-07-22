North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following fire at leisure centre in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a small fire at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon.

The small fire happened on Sunday, July 7 between 9.30pm and 10pm at the play park at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre on Dallamires Lane.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident which may assist police, please report it immediately."

You can contact North Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240120793 when providing any details regarding the incident.