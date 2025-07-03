North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following early morning burglary at property in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following an early morning burglary at a property in Harrogate.
The burglary happened between 5am and 6am on Monday, June 30 at a property on Kirkstone Road.
The offenders drilled through the lock on the back door and took a handbag.
If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or doorbell footage that would help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250108712 when providing any details regarding the incident.