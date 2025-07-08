North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary overnight at takeaway in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a burglary overnight at a takeaway in Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 12.15am and 3.30am on Monday, June 30 when money was stolen from Aakash Balti on High Street.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for any local CCTV regarding this matter, or any information that would help to identify those responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have launched an appeal for information following a burglary overnight at Aakash Balti on High Street in Knaresborough

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC319.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250119213 when providing any details regarding the incident.