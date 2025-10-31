North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary overnight at property in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a burglary overnight at a property in Ripon.

The incident happened overnight on Saturday, October 25, between 12.12am and 12.17am on Wemyss Road, when a property in the area was targeted by offenders.

According the police, a white or light-coloured vehicle – believed to have roof bars fitted – was seen in the area around the time of the break-in.

Officers are now working to trace the vehicle and identify those involved.

If you have any information, including any CCTV footage that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250202997 when providing any details regarding the incident.