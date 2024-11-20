North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary overnight at property in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a burglary at a property in Ripon this week.
The incident happened between 1am and 1.30am on Monday (November 18) at a property on Firs Avenue.
If you have CCTV footage capturing the incident or any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should get in touch.
If you can help, you should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240210795 when providing any details regarding the incident.