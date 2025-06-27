North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary overnight at property in Knaresborough
The incident happened at approximately 1am on Tuesday (June 24) on Blackbird Avenue, on the Trinity Fields estate.
Three suspects were seen trying to enter the victim's car before reportedly fleeing the area and believed to have run into a nearby building site.
They left with the victim's set of keys, including their car key.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are particularly interested in any CCTV or doorbell footage which may have captured the three suspects in the area.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Charlotte Jones.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250114270 when providing any details regarding the incident.