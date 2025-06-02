North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary overnight at property in Harrogate district village

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 10:28 BST

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary overnight at a property in a Harrogate district village.

The incident happened at 2am on Saturday (May 31) at a home on Blackthorn Lane in Burn Bridge.

The police believe the suspect entered the home looking for keys to the vehicles parked on the driveway.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any CCTV footage capturing the incident.”

The police are appealing for information following a burglary overnight at a property on Blackthorn Lane in Burn Bridge near Harrogate

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1573 Barrett.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250097450 when providing any details regarding the incident.

