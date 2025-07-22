North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at property in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a burglary at a property in Blubberhouses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Monday, July 14 at a property on Hardisty Hill.

It's believed that someone entered the residential building and stole numerous items including money and a watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a burglary at a property on Hardisty Hill in Blubberhouses

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1423 Mark Foster or leave a message.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250132348 when providing any details regarding the incident.