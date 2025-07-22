North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at property in Harrogate district
The incident happened between 7.15pm and 8.15pm on Monday, July 14 at a property on Hardisty Hill.
It's believed that someone entered the residential building and stole numerous items including money and a watch.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1423 Mark Foster or leave a message.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250132348 when providing any details regarding the incident.