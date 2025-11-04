North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a burglary at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Sunday (November 2) when the suspects entered a property on Whinney Lane and stole a number of items.

It was reported that the intruder alarm was activated.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should call 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250207334 when providing any details regarding the incident.