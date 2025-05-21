North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at petrol station on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a burglary overnight at a petrol station in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 2am and 2.30am on Tuesday, May 6 at Esso on Wetherby Road and involved a man stealing around £800 worth of postal stamps through the night hatch.

The suspect, who was riding a bicycle, is described as being 6ft tall and was wearing a black puffer jacket, grey pants, a cap, and had his hood up.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the person responsible for this incident, as well as any CCTV or dashcam footage from the time that could assist with our investigation."

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ella Atkins.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250083948 when providing any details regarding the incident.