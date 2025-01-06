North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at farm in Harrogate district on New Year’s Eve
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a burglary at a farm in the Harrogate district on New Year’s Eve.
The incident happened between 10pm on Tuesday 31 December and Wednesday 1 January at a farm in Asenby.
The offenders broke a bolt on an outbuilding and stolen tools worth a substantive amount of money.
If you have any information about the burglary, or have been offered tools that you believe to be stolen, you should get in contact with the police.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250000808 when providing any details regarding the incident.