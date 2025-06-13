North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at commercial unit in Knaresborough
It is believed to have happened between Monday 2 and Monday 9 June at Nidd Valley Business Park on Market Flat Lane.
The incident involved forced entry into to a commercial unit and items taken from inside.
The offender(s) also caused a significant amount of water damage inside the building.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses to come forward with information, or anyone with CCTV footage covering the location.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Elizabeth Parry.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250104001 when providing any details regarding the incident.