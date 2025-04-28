North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at business premises in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in the early hours of the morning at a business in Harrogate.

The burglary happened at a business premises on Knaresborough Road in the early hours of Wednesday, April 23.

Three youths were seen running towards Roseville Road at around 1.15am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV, Ring doorbell footage or any information that could assist with our enquiries, please get in contact.”

If you can help you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250071360 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice