North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at business premises in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in the early hours of the morning at a business in Harrogate.

The burglary happened at a business premises on Knaresborough Road in the early hours of Wednesday, April 23.

Three youths were seen running towards Roseville Road at around 1.15am.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV, Ring doorbell footage or any information that could assist with our enquiries, please get in contact.”

If you can help you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250071360 when providing any details regarding the incident.