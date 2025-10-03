North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following burglary at business in Harrogate district
The incident happened at about 9pm on Sunday, September 28, when two men forced their way into Dales Water Services near Ripon by breaking a gate.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a light-coloured saloon car in the area, which the suspects used to arrive and leave the scene.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Gareth Skelton.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183864 when providing any details regarding the incident.