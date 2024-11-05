North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following break-in at golf club in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:15 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a break-in occurred at a golf club in Knaresborough last week.

The incident happened overnight between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 October at Knaresborough Golf Club on Boroughbridge Road.

A window at the property was smashed.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that would help the police with their investigation, then you should call 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240197271 when providing any details regrading the incident.

