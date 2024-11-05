North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following break-in at golf club in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a break-in occurred at a golf club in Knaresborough last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened overnight between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 October at Knaresborough Golf Club on Boroughbridge Road.

A window at the property was smashed.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that would help the police with their investigation, then you should call 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240197271 when providing any details regrading the incident.