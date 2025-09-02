North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following attempted vehicle break-in overnight in Harrogate district
It is alleged that between 6.10pm on Tuesday 26 and 7.45am on Wednesday 27 August, the suspect(s) damaged a van parked on Millfield Street by trying to break into the side door using an unknown method.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking all residents in the area to review their CCTV and doorbell cameras and to share any relevant information with police.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250161701 when providing any details regarding the incident.