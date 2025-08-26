North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following attempted burglary overnight in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following an attempted burglary overnight on a street in Knaresborough.

The incident happened overnight on Friday, August 15 on a street near Park Lane, when the area was targeted by a group of young males wearing face coverings and dark clothing.

They entered back gardens and attempted to burgle a shed and possibly other outbuildings in the area.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or door bell footage, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250153863 when providing any details regarding the incident.