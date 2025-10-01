North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following attempted burglary at property in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Oct 2025, 13:29 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following an attempted burglary at a property in Harrogate.

The incident on Beech Road today (October 1), which occurred between 1am and 5am, involved damage being done to the property in an attempt to gain entry.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any suspicious activity in the area during the specified timeframe.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses following an attempted burglary at a property on Beech Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Elizabeth Parry.

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250185275 when providing any details regarding the incident.

