North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following attempted burglary at property in Harrogate
The incident happened at 12:30pm on Friday, May 9 at a home just off John Metcalf Way.
One of the suspects was disturbed by the resident and fled the scene – nothing is believed to have been stolen.
It is thought that the suspects have accessed the property on foot through fields after parking a vehicle in a layby on Follifoot Lane near to the junction with John Metcalfe Way.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for anyone who may have noticed a vehicle parked up in that location to come forward with any information.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Helen James.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800555111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250082616 when providing any details regarding the incident.