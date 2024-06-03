North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following attempted burglary at property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and dashcam footage following an attempted burglary in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened at a property on Oaker Bank in Killinghall at around 10.40pm on Friday (May 31) when the suspected burglar entered the house through a window.

The suspect was disturbed by the householder and left the building empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along Oaker Bank, near the Skipton Road roundabout, at the time and may have captured dashcam footage of anyone walking or vehicles parked at the side of the road, to get in touch.

The police are appealing for information and dashcam footage following an attempted burglary in Harrogate

If you can assist the police with their investigation, you can email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option two, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.