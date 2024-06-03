North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following attempted burglary at property in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at a property on Oaker Bank in Killinghall at around 10.40pm on Friday (May 31) when the suspected burglar entered the house through a window.
The suspect was disturbed by the householder and left the building empty-handed.
Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling along Oaker Bank, near the Skipton Road roundabout, at the time and may have captured dashcam footage of anyone walking or vehicles parked at the side of the road, to get in touch.
If you can assist the police with their investigation, you can email [email protected]
You can also call 101, select option two, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240096341 when providing any details regarding the incident.