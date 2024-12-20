North Yorkshire Police launch investigation following assault outside bar in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an assault in Harrogate town centre last weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at 1.30am on Sunday, December 15 and is believed to have occurred around the area of Parliament Street, near Revolucion de Cuba and Roland's.

The victim, who is aged in his early 20s and lives locally, was with a group of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of an altercation, he suffered a cut above an eye – he chose not to seek medical treatment.

The police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault on Parliament Street, near Revolucion de Cuba and Roland's, in Harrogate

It is unknown at this time where it happened and who was involved in the incident.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information from any witnesses who may have seen this incident, or any dashcam footage from passing vehicles that may have captured the incident.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ben Leslie.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228470 when providing any details regarding the incident.