North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after youths throw beer barrels into river in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a number of beer barrels were thrown into the River Nidd in Knaresborough.

The incident happened between 2am and 2.10am on Sunday, June 8 when a group of four youths were seen throwing kegs and cask barrels into the River Nidd by The Half Moon Free House on Abbey Road.

If you saw heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV or door bell footage capturing the incident, then you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 080620250301 when providing any details regarding the incident.