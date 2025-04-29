North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after woman sexually assaulted on Harrogate street
The incident happened at 1.45pm on Friday, April 25 in the St Mary's Walk area and involved a man grabbing a woman's backside.
It happened after the woman went over to assist him with picking up items he had dropped on the floor.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Helen James.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250073095 when providing any details regarding the incident.