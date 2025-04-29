North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after woman sexually assaulted on Harrogate street

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Apr 2025, 09:36 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on a street in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 1.45pm on Friday, April 25 in the St Mary's Walk area and involved a man grabbing a woman's backside.

It happened after the woman went over to assist him with picking up items he had dropped on the floor.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.”

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted by a man she was helping on St Mary's Walk in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Helen James.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250073095 when providing any details regarding the incident.

