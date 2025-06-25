North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after woman racially abused by man in Knaresborough street

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following an aggravated public order offence in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at 12.15pm on Thursday, June 12 on Park Row, just outside the Stockwell Service Centre.

Following an issue over parking, an unidentified male was racially abusive towards a female.

The suspect is described as white, between 60 and 70 years old, medium build, with short grey hair.

No details are known of the offenders vehicle.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV or dash cam footage capturing the incident, you should get in contact.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250105964 when providing any details regarding the incident.