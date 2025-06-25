North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after woman racially abused by man in Knaresborough street

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:18 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following an aggravated public order offence in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at 12.15pm on Thursday, June 12 on Park Row, just outside the Stockwell Service Centre.

Following an issue over parking, an unidentified male was racially abusive towards a female.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect is described as white, between 60 and 70 years old, medium build, with short grey hair.

The police have launched an investigation after a male was racially abusive towards a female following an issue over parking on Park Row in Knaresboroughplaceholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a male was racially abusive towards a female following an issue over parking on Park Row in Knaresborough

No details are known of the offenders vehicle.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV or dash cam footage capturing the incident, you should get in contact.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250105964 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice