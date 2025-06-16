North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after windows of property damaged by vandals in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a criminal damage incident at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 11.20pm and 11.40pm on Saturday, June 7 and involved the windows of a house on St Andrew’s Walk being damaged by unknown suspects.

The residents were not in at the time.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "We’re particularly appealing for information from anyone who may have seen this incident or any suspicious activity in the area at the time. We're also seeking any knowledge of any suspects or any relevant CCTV footage."

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 180 Atkins.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250102871 when providing any details regarding the incident.