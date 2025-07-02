North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after wheel nuts stolen from van in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after the wheel nuts of a van were stolen in Tadcaster.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (June 30), the police received a report that between 9am and 10am that day, an unknown person(s) had removed three wheel nuts from a Volkswagen Caddy van parked on Golf Links Avenue in Tadcaster.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking the community to come forward with any information they might have into this matter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after the wheel nuts of a Volkswagen Caddy van parked on Golf Links Avenue in Tadcaster were stolen

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250118867 when providing any details regarding the incident.