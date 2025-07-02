North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after wheel nuts stolen from van in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after the wheel nuts of a van were stolen in Tadcaster.

On Monday (June 30), the police received a report that between 9am and 10am that day, an unknown person(s) had removed three wheel nuts from a Volkswagen Caddy van parked on Golf Links Avenue in Tadcaster.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking the community to come forward with any information they might have into this matter.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after the wheel nuts of a Volkswagen Caddy van parked on Golf Links Avenue in Tadcaster were stolenplaceholder image
The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after the wheel nuts of a Volkswagen Caddy van parked on Golf Links Avenue in Tadcaster were stolen

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250118867 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice