North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after wheel nuts stolen from van in Harrogate district
On Monday (June 30), the police received a report that between 9am and 10am that day, an unknown person(s) had removed three wheel nuts from a Volkswagen Caddy van parked on Golf Links Avenue in Tadcaster.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking the community to come forward with any information they might have into this matter.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250118867 when providing any details regarding the incident.