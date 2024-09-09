North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after wallet stolen from car in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a wallet was stolen from a car in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened overnight between Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 September when a wallet was taken from a secure parked Range Rover on Cheltenham Crescent.

The bank cards from the wallet were then used to buy fuel at a nearby garage.

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including if you heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in touch.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]