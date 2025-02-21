North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vehicle stolen from Harrogate district village

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Feb 2025, 09:20 BST

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after a vehicle was stolen from Scriven in Knaresborough this week.

The grey Toyota Hilux was stolen between 6pm on Monday 17 and 8am on Tuesday 18 February.

The car has the registration number YD23 TYW.

If you know where it is, you should email [email protected].

The police have launched an appeal for information after a grey Toyota Hilux was stolen from Scriven in Knaresborough this week

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250030022 when providing any details regarding the incident.

