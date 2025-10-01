North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vehicle damaged overnight in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened overnight between Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 September when a car was damaged on Wedderburn Road.

An unidentified suspect scratched a number of panels on the vehicle whilst it was parked and unattended.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone with any information that could assist our investigation to come forward.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1668 Henderson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250181599 when providing any details regarding the incident.