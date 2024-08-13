North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vehicle broken into on Harrogate street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a leaf blower was stolen from a vehicle in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Valley Drive between 10pm on Sunday 21 and 7am on Monday 22 July when an unknown suspect gained entry to a van that was parked and unattended on the street.

The suspect has damaged a lock to the side door and stole a STIHL Leaf Blower.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking all residents in the area to review their CCTV footage recorded that night and to contact us with any new evidence that may assist in the investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 571 Matla.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240131257 when providing any details regarding the incident.