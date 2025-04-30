North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vehicle badly damaged on Harrogate street

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:22 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 09:38 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a vehicle was damaged during an incident on a street in Harrogate.

The owner of a white Fiesta that was parked on Hargrove Road noticed the damage on Monday, April 21, after discovering scratches on all the panels of her car.

The vehicle was also dented beyond repair, which has led to the owner having to write it off.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking residents in the area to check their CCTV or Ring door footage and to let us know if they noticed anything suspicious.”

The police are appealing for information after a vehicle was badly damaged during an incident on Hargrove Road in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sylvia Matla.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250070305 when providing any details regarding the incident.

