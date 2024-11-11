North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after vandals cause criminal damage to car in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after criminal damage was caused to a vehicle in Harrogate.

The incident happened to a Porsche Cayenne parked on Franklin Street between the evening of October 31 and the early hours of November 1.

It appears to be an intentional act of criminal damage with the vehicle being keyed.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any doorbell or CCTV footage, or if anyone witnessed any persons acting suspicious, please get in contact.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a messaged for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240201696 when providing any details regarding the incident.