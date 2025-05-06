North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after van broken into and items stolen overnight in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a van was broken into and a number of items were stolen in Harrogate.

The incident happened between midnight and 5am on Wednesday, April 23 when a white transit van was broken into on Knaresborough Road.

The van was broken into by unknown suspect(s) and a number of items, including a watch and a scooter, were stolen.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV footage, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250071402 when providing any details regarding the incident.