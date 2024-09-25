North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after two vehicles broken into and items stolen in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after two vehicles were broken into during two separate incidents in Harrogate.

The incidents happened overnight between Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 September when items were stolen from a vehicle on Knox Lane and a vehicle on Grove Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information, or any potential CCTV footage of the incidents, please get in touch.

"We would also like to remind everyone to please ensure all vehicles and property are locked overnight and that no personal items are left on display.”

If you can help, you should contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240174240 (Knox Lane) or 12240174590 (Grove Road) when passing on any details regarding the incident.