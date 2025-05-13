North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after two tractors and fuel stolen from Harrogate district golf club

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary overnight at a golf course in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened between 5.30pm on Thursday 8 and 5.45am on Friday 9 May at Tadcaster Golf Club in Scarthingwell.

It involved the theft of a red and grey Ventrac tractor with a mounted grass cutter, a green six-wheeled John Deere utility tractor, and two 20-litre jerry cans of fuel.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the whereabouts of the stolen property.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Bill Davies.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250082448 when providing any details regarding the incident.