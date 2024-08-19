North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after two people abused by dangerous motorcyclist in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and video footage following an incident involving a motorcycle and two pedestrians in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Knaresborough Road at around 4.40pm on Thursday (August 15) when a man and a woman crossed the road.

A motorcyclist then became verbally abusive towards them, mounted the pavement, and rode along it into Walworth Avenue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you saw the incident or can help with any dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage that may have captured the rider or the incident on camera, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1892.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240148156 when providing any details regarding the incident.