North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after two-car collision on major road in Harrogate district
The incident happened at around 11.20am on Wednesday (May 22) when a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Volvo V70 collided on the A61 near to the Quarry Moor roundabout.
If you have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police 101 and ask for Traffic Constable 1309 Wright.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240090105 when providing any information regarding the incident.