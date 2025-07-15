North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from garage in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a burglary at a property in Ripon in the early hours.

The incident happened between 3am to 4.30am on Monday (July 14) and involved a garage being broken into in the South Crescent area.

Approximately £4,100 worth of tools were taken.

Officers are particularly appealing for information about any possible sightings, or if anyone has been trying to sell the following items:

The police have launched an appeal for information after thousands of pounds worth of tools were stolen during a burglary at a property in the South Crescent area of Ripon

- ‘Still SF40’ Strimmer’s in orange and white with a swan neck

- ‘Still BG56’ Backpack Blowers in orange and white

- Turquoise and white Makita router in turquoise bag

- Corded Makita Angle grinder in Turquoise and black

- Large Makita power saw in turquoise and black

- Still Chainsaw in orange and white

- Unbranded chain saw in red and black

- Still handheld pruner in orange and white

If you can help, you should email email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 448 George Sunderland.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250129383 when providing any details regarding the incident.