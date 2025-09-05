North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after thieves target garage at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a burglary at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 9pm on Sunday 31 August and 6.30am on Monday 1 September when bikes and several other items were stolen from the garage of a home on Vernon Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any witnesses to the incident who may be able to assist with the investigation, or anyone who has been offered these items, or has seen them since they were taken.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1119 Gilson.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250165530 when providing any details regarding the incident.